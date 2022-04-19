Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Upstate woman with BAC 4 times over legal limit charged in deadly crash, police say

Kara Rae Reynolds
Kara Rae Reynolds(Greer Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after hitting and killing another driver while under the influence, according to the Greer Police Department.

The department said on Feb. 20, Kara Rae Reynolds was driving a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country the wrong way on West Wade Hampton Boulevard when her van hit a driver in a Nissan.

We’re told the victim, identified as William Ford, died from his injuries and Ford’s wife received great bodily injury.

Greer PD said they received a toxicology report on Reynolds and obtained two arrest warrants for her arrest. The toxicology report indicated that Reynold’s blood alcohol concentration was .361, which is over 4 times the state’s legal limit.

Reynolds was charged with felony driving under the influence involving death and felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury, police said.

She appeared before a bond judge on Tuesday afternoon where she faced Ford’s family.

His daughter spoke, saying she would talk to her father on the phone multiple times a day. She described Ford as her best friend.

“I was his baby girl,” she said. “Life without him is just... almost unbearable.”

Ford’s wife and his sister-in-law also spoke at the hearing urging the judge to deny bond.

Reynolds was emotional during the hearing and said she “would do anything to take that night back.” She said she is a mother as well, and cried while giving her statement in court.

“There’s not a moment of my day... that I don’t think about that night,” she said.

Reynolds was denied bond until she can face a circuit court judge at a later date.

MORE NEWS: Women wanted for stealing $1,600 worth of items from Victoria’s Secret, police say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keal Brown
Suspect connected to Hollywood Wax Museum shooting in Myrtle Beach arrested in Charleston area
Ring camera captures arson at Pawleys Island home
Report: 2 people poured gasoline on Pawleys Island home, set back deck on fire
Generic car crash
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Kings Hwy. collision in Myrtle Beach
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach building
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach area building
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a wreck involving a pedestrian along Socastee Boulevard...
Horry County Fire Rescue reports serious injuries in pedestrian crash in Socastee area

Latest News

Clear and chilly tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather transitions to big warm up
Deputies say a home in Pawleys Island has been shot into and set fire twice.
Deputies investigate shot fired at Pawleys Island home where two arsons took place
Horry Electric says they will begin sending statements to customers in brown envelopes due to...
Supply chain issues forces Horry Electric to use brown envelopes
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility