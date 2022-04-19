Upstate woman with BAC 4 times over legal limit charged in deadly crash, police say

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after hitting and killing another driver while under the influence, according to the Greer Police Department.

The department said on Feb. 20, Kara Rae Reynolds was driving a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country the wrong way on West Wade Hampton Boulevard when her van hit a driver in a Nissan.

We’re told the victim, identified as William Ford, died from his injuries and Ford’s wife received great bodily injury.

Greer PD said they received a toxicology report on Reynolds and obtained two arrest warrants for her arrest. The toxicology report indicated that Reynold’s blood alcohol concentration was .361, which is over 4 times the state’s legal limit.

Reynolds was charged with felony driving under the influence involving death and felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury, police said.

She appeared before a bond judge on Tuesday afternoon where she faced Ford’s family.

His daughter spoke, saying she would talk to her father on the phone multiple times a day. She described Ford as her best friend.

“I was his baby girl,” she said. “Life without him is just... almost unbearable.”

Ford’s wife and his sister-in-law also spoke at the hearing urging the judge to deny bond.

Reynolds was emotional during the hearing and said she “would do anything to take that night back.” She said she is a mother as well, and cried while giving her statement in court.

“There’s not a moment of my day... that I don’t think about that night,” she said.

Reynolds was denied bond until she can face a circuit court judge at a later date.

