22-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Marion County

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday along Gilchrist Road.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Marion County, according to the coroner’s office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. along Gilchrist Road.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the victim as Jamari Jackson, 22, of Mullins.

SCHP is investigating.

Check back for updates.

