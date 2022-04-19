22-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Marion County, according to the coroner’s office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. along Gilchrist Road.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the victim as Jamari Jackson, 22, of Mullins.

SCHP is investigating.

