22-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Marion County
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Marion County, according to the coroner’s office.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. along Gilchrist Road.
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the victim as Jamari Jackson, 22, of Mullins.
SCHP is investigating.
Check back for updates.
