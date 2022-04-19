Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas(Credit: Marjorie Kamys Cotera for Texas Tribune)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - More than 200 Texas Department of Public Safety state troopers will need to slim down by the end of the year or face disciplinary actions by the state agency, according to a report by the Dallas Morning News.

Documents obtained by the newspaper reveal men with a waist size over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will have to track and share weight loss efforts.

Officers who fail to trim down by December can be denied promotions, overtime, or even be removed from enforcement duties completely.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keal Brown
Suspect connected to Hollywood Wax Museum shooting in Myrtle Beach arrested in Charleston area
Ring camera captures arson at Pawleys Island home
Report: 2 people poured gasoline on Pawleys Island home, set back deck on fire
Generic car crash
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Kings Hwy. collision in Myrtle Beach
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach building
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach area building
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a wreck involving a pedestrian along Socastee Boulevard...
Horry County Fire Rescue reports serious injuries in pedestrian crash in Socastee area

Latest News

VIDEO: S.C. Mothers Against Violence struggling to stay afloat following COVID, inflation
Habitat for Humanity Georgetown builds first cottage
Habitat for Humanity builds first cottage for Georgetown widower
Paint
Rising paint prices and scarce materials putting squeeze on local paint companies
North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach City Council announces FY23 budget, says no new taxes for residents
A state lawmaker wants tougher penalties for people caught illegally carrying handguns.
SC lawmaker wants stricter penalties for illegally carrying guns