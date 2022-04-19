Supply chain issues forces Horry Electric to use brown envelopes
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry Electric says they will begin sending statements to customers in brown envelopes due to supply chain issues.
The power company took to Facebook Tuesday to remind customers that the envelopes are legitimate and will be used until further notice.
In addition to statements, Horry Electric will also send capital credit checks in brown envelopes.
