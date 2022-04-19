Supply chain issues forces Horry Electric to use brown envelopes

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry Electric says they will begin sending statements to customers in brown envelopes due to supply chain issues.

The power company took to Facebook Tuesday to remind customers that the envelopes are legitimate and will be used until further notice.

In addition to statements, Horry Electric will also send capital credit checks in brown envelopes.

Important Announcement! 📢 Due to supply chain issues, Horry Electric statements will be mailed in brown envelopes until further notice. This also includes capital credit checks. If you receive a brown envelope from Horry Electric, it is legitimate. pic.twitter.com/X3GhNBuUoT — Horry Electric Cooperative (@HorryElectric) April 19, 2022

