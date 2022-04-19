Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Study: Dementia rates differ based on race, ethnicity

According to researchers, Hispanic participants were nearly two times more likely to develop...
According to researchers, Hispanic participants were nearly two times more likely to develop dementia compared to white participants.
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests older people of color may face higher rates of dementia than their white counterparts.

The medical journal JAMA published the study Tuesday.

Researchers analyzed the records of nearly 2 million people enrolled in the Veterans Health Administration.

They found significant differences in dementia incidences among those 55 years old or older, based on race and ethnicity.

According to researchers, Hispanic participants were nearly two times more likely to develop dementia compared to white participants.

And Black patients were over 1.5 times more at risk.

They also found higher risks with Asian and other minority participants.

Researchers said clinicians should be aware of the risk factors for dementia within certain groups so they can help control those factors when possible.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keal Brown
Suspect connected to Hollywood Wax Museum shooting in Myrtle Beach arrested in Charleston area
Ring camera captures arson at Pawleys Island home
Report: 2 people poured gasoline on Pawleys Island home, set back deck on fire
Generic car crash
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Kings Hwy. collision in Myrtle Beach
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach building
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach area building
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a wreck involving a pedestrian along Socastee Boulevard...
Horry County Fire Rescue reports serious injuries in pedestrian crash in Socastee area

Latest News

VIDEO: S.C. Mothers Against Violence struggling to stay afloat following COVID, inflation
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 26% after it loses 200K subscribers
Police in Florida are looking to identify one of two suspects related to a homicide at an AirBnB.
VIDEO: Suspects involved in homicide at Florida AirBnB captured on door camera
The affidavit to support the arrest of Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali is photographed...
2 men accused of impersonating federal agents indicted by grand jury