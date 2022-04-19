Submit a Tip
S.C. Mothers Against Violence struggling to stay afloat following COVID, inflation

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach nonprofit is struggling to make ends meet since the COVID pandemic began.

The South Carolina Mothers Against Violence has helped people that lost a loved one due to gun violence since 2008 when it was created by Elizabeth Bowens.

“To bring some cheer and life into their lives. Because the struggle of losing a loved one is not easy,” said Bowens.

She knows the struggle firsthand after losing her son in 2005 to gun violence, then several years later she lost her nephew.

“CJ is gone. It grieved all our hearts. Because the day after Thanksgiving we got word that he got shot. Everyone went to the hospital, and they told us that he didn’t make it,” said Bowens.

According to 2019 data from the Education Fund to Stop Gun Violence, South Carolina has the 8th highest gun rate in the country.

While violence increases over the years, the group is battling finances.

The nonprofit does a toy drive every year for Christmas and gives away school supplies just before school starts. Bowens has a storage unit filled with donations. However, the organization is struggling to stay afloat, and the owners of the storage unit are asking Bowens to give it back by the end of April.

“It is a struggle now because the funds are low,” said Bowens “We are not able to help as we had helped in the past.”

Bowens said COVID and inflation have prevented the group to aid families. The group had to pause all the annual events not knowing when to start it back up. Despite the financial struggles Bowens hasn’t given up to help those affected by gun violence.

“As we continue our mission and helping families who have lost a child to violence, lost a parent to violence. Gun violence as a matter of fact, and I tell them, ‘Baby you are not alone, I love you,’” Bowen explained.

On Wednesday, the group is hosting a fundraiser at Five Guys on Pine Island Road in the Surfside Beach area. The fundraiser goes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The group is looking to do a fundraiser in the future.

If you want to donate or become a volunteer of the nonprofit you can call 843-685-3212 or email ehbowens@scmav.org.

