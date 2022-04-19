Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC lawmaker wants stricter penalties for illegally carrying guns

A state lawmaker wants tougher penalties for people caught illegally carrying handguns.
A state lawmaker wants tougher penalties for people caught illegally carrying handguns.(Storyblocks)
By Mary Green
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - After two mass shootings in South Carolina over the last weekend, including one in his own district, a state senator is calling for toughened up penalties for people who illegally carry guns.

Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) says he doesn’t want to make illegal anything that is currently legal. Instead, he wants to stiffen up the consequences for something that’s already unlawful here in South Carolina.

People convicted of illegally carrying a gun currently face up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine. Harpootlian says that is not enough.

“I was a deputy solicitor and solicitor for 12 years. I’ve prosecuted my share of cases, and I’ve defended my share of cases,” he said. “This course of conduct is so epidemic that it is challenging and destroying the fabric of our society.”

Harpootlian’s calling for increased felony penalties, to a minimum one-year mandatory sentence and a maximum of five years, for anyone unlawfully carrying a pistol.

His appeal comes days after two mass shootings in South Carolina – and a few weeks after one 12-year-old shot and killed another at a Greenville middle school.

“We’ve got to get aggressive about this. More people were killed, especially young people, by pistols this year than fentanyl,” he said. “It’s just ridiculous that we get so aggressive on the war on drugs but do nothing about this epidemic of young people carrying guns.”

Bond would also be set by a circuit court judge instead of a magistrate and solicitors wouldn’t be able to reduce the charge if someone was illegally carrying.

Harpootlian says he plans to introduce this legislation soon. He says it wouldn’t affect South Carolinians’ ability to legally carry weapons.

“If you have a pistol permit, that’s fine, although you can’t carry a pistol into the mall. It’s posted. You can carry it hunting or fishing; you can carry it to and from your home; you can carry it in your car if it’s in the glovebox,” he said.

There are four weeks left in this legislative session to introduce a bill and get it passed through both chambers, an extremely tight window.

But Harpootlian believes it does have a chance, saying lawmakers from both parties have already told him they want to get on board.

Sen. Sandy Senn (R-Charleston) told Harpootlian she believes penalties should also be increased for each time someone’s caught carrying illegally.

“We have attempted several times in this body to get such a measure passed, and I would certainly welcome any opportunity to help you in that regard,” she said.

The shooting in Harpootlian’s district was the one at Columbiana Centre on Saturday, leaving nine people shot and six others with other injuries.

Harpootlian points out that mall doesn’t allow anyone to carry a weapon inside, whether or not they have a permit.

The second shooting over the weekend happened Sunday morning at a club in Hampton County. That shooting left at least nine wounded. The attack happened at Cara’s Lounge in Hampton County, according to South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keal Brown
Suspect connected to Hollywood Wax Museum shooting in Myrtle Beach arrested in Charleston area
Ring camera captures arson at Pawleys Island home
Report: 2 people poured gasoline on Pawleys Island home, set back deck on fire
Generic car crash
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Kings Hwy. collision in Myrtle Beach
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach building
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach area building
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a wreck involving a pedestrian along Socastee Boulevard...
Horry County Fire Rescue reports serious injuries in pedestrian crash in Socastee area

Latest News

Paint
Rising paint prices and scarce materials putting squeeze on local paint companies
North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach City Council announces FY23 budget, says no new taxes for residents
.
VIDEO: Habitat in Georgetown builds first cottage
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand paint stores see more business, fewer supplies as shipping delays continue