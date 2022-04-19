Submit a Tip
Rising paint prices and scarce materials putting squeeze on local paint companies

Material prices are on rise, along the amount the people moving to the area.
By Corinne McGrath
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - An increase of people moving to the Grand Strand and buying homes means more business for local painters, but many are having trouble meeting the demand.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, building material prices have risen 28.7% since January 2020.

Dawn Burke and her husband are the owners of Superior Painting, and as a local, family-owned business, they are feeling the effects.

Materials went up,” said Burke. “Even wood. You know everything’s gone up. Drywall. Mud. So, it’s a lot of different things have gone up. I don’t think there’s anything that hasn’t.”

Some of the materials that have been harder to find ranges from tape to paint rollers. There’s even some paint that Superior Painting has been waiting on for months with no timeline on when it may be delivered.

Their business is currently booked three months out, and as hard as they try to accommodate their customers, price increases, scarce materials and labor shortages have often made that difficult.

“So that’s been a little bit harder to accommodate our clients,” said Burke. “Because even though we’d like to have more employees, it’s hard finding them.”

Still, they’re trying to keep their current employees happy.

“We want to make sure that we take care of our employees. You know making sure everybody is getting through what they need. We just recently gave out a cost-of-living wage to help everyone out with gas and were just really trying to keep in mind how what’s going on right now is affecting all of our employees. Not just us,” Burke said.

