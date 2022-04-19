Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach City Council announces FY23 budget, says no new taxes for residents

North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach(Source: Destination North Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a two-day workshop, council members for the City of North Myrtle Beach announced multi-million-dollar expenditures but said taxes will not be increased for residents.

North Myrtle Beach Council members and city staff gathered for a budget workshop in Pinopolis to discuss issues for the fiscal year 2023.

Total budgeted expenditures for 2023 are projected to be more than $162 million and include three major projects:

  • ~$15M for Stormwater Drainage Fund - Includes construction of an ocean outfall at 18th Avenue North
  • ~$12M: Initial funding of an EOC & Data Management Center
  • $31M: Parks and Recreation expansion

Randy Wright, the city’s finance director, said taxes for residents will not be raised for these projects. Wright says the millage rate is projected to remain at 45 mils for the next five years.

A millage rate is the rate at which property taxes are levied on property. A mill is 1/1000 of a dollar. Property taxes are computed by multiplying the taxable value of the property by the number of mills levied.

The ocean outfall at 18th avenue will be funded by the Stormwater Drainage Fund.

A new EOC & Data Management Center will be built on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway for the estimated cost of $12 million.

The major expansion project at the NMB Park and Sports Complex includes a new splash park, Family Entertainment Center, and new ball fields. Plans include six new baseball/softball fields. There will also be five multipurpose fields for soccer, lacrosse, ultimate frisbee, etc.

The Family Entertainment Center includes arcade games and rooms families can reserve for birthday parties, along with a food court.

The expansion will mean the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex will grow to more than 250 acres. The Splash Pad is projected to generate $750,000 to $1 million per year. The expanded Christmas Village and Christmas Light Show are projected to generate more than $1.2 million in revenue.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keal Brown
Suspect connected to Hollywood Wax Museum shooting in Myrtle Beach arrested in Charleston area
Ring camera captures arson at Pawleys Island home
Report: 2 people poured gasoline on Pawleys Island home, set back deck on fire
Generic car crash
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Kings Hwy. collision in Myrtle Beach
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach building
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach area building
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a wreck involving a pedestrian along Socastee Boulevard...
Horry County Fire Rescue reports serious injuries in pedestrian crash in Socastee area

Latest News

Paint
Rising paint prices and scarce materials putting squeeze on local paint companies
A state lawmaker wants tougher penalties for people caught illegally carrying handguns.
SC lawmaker wants stricter penalties for illegally carrying guns
.
VIDEO: Habitat in Georgetown builds first cottage
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand paint stores see more business, fewer supplies as shipping delays continue