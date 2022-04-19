North Myrtle Beach City Council announces FY23 budget, says no new taxes for residents

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a two-day workshop, council members for the City of North Myrtle Beach announced multi-million-dollar expenditures but said taxes will not be increased for residents.

North Myrtle Beach Council members and city staff gathered for a budget workshop in Pinopolis to discuss issues for the fiscal year 2023.

Total budgeted expenditures for 2023 are projected to be more than $162 million and include three major projects:

~$15M for Stormwater Drainage Fund - Includes construction of an ocean outfall at 18th Avenue North

~$12M: Initial funding of an EOC & Data Management Center

$31M: Parks and Recreation expansion

Randy Wright, the city’s finance director, said taxes for residents will not be raised for these projects. Wright says the millage rate is projected to remain at 45 mils for the next five years.

A millage rate is the rate at which property taxes are levied on property. A mill is 1/1000 of a dollar. Property taxes are computed by multiplying the taxable value of the property by the number of mills levied.

The ocean outfall at 18th avenue will be funded by the Stormwater Drainage Fund.

A new EOC & Data Management Center will be built on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway for the estimated cost of $12 million.

The major expansion project at the NMB Park and Sports Complex includes a new splash park, Family Entertainment Center, and new ball fields. Plans include six new baseball/softball fields. There will also be five multipurpose fields for soccer, lacrosse, ultimate frisbee, etc.

The Family Entertainment Center includes arcade games and rooms families can reserve for birthday parties, along with a food court.

The expansion will mean the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex will grow to more than 250 acres. The Splash Pad is projected to generate $750,000 to $1 million per year. The expanded Christmas Village and Christmas Light Show are projected to generate more than $1.2 million in revenue.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.