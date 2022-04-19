Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach building

No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach building
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach building(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to the southern Grand Strand area Monday after a vehicle crashed into a building.

At 6:07 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a vehicle vs. building crash in the 9000 block of N. Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach.

No one was transported to the hospital with injuries, HCFR said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troop5 is investigating.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person reportedly shot in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Keal Brown
Suspect connected to Hollywood Wax Museum shooting in Myrtle Beach arrested in Charleston area
Suspect in Columbiana Centre mall shooting
Second arrest announced in Columbiana Centre shooting, third suspect wanted
SCDOT says they hope to have the right of way purchased by next spring and start construction...
U.S. 501 realignment in Myrtle Beach expected to start in 2023

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Troopers investigate deadly crash involving fire truck in Darlington County
News4 Investigates found how a small device is giving pistols the power of machine guns....
News4 Investigates: Growing number of ‘glock switches’ confiscated in Tennessee
Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
MBPD look to fill 47 vacancies, currently have 22 conditional offers out
The office tasked with broadband expansion and investment in South Carolina estimates it will...
How South Carolina plans to invest money from federal government on broadband expansion