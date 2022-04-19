No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach building

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to the southern Grand Strand area Monday after a vehicle crashed into a building.

At 6:07 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a vehicle vs. building crash in the 9000 block of N. Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach.

No one was transported to the hospital with injuries, HCFR said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troop5 is investigating.

This is a developing story.

