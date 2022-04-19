Submit a Tip
MYR airlines drop mask mandates with federal judge ruling, TSA announcement

Source: Myrtle Beach International Airport
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach International Airport’s airline partners are dropping the COVID-19 mask mandates with the recent federal judge’s ruling and the TSAs announcement.

Monday, a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the coronavirus pandemic.

Later that day, an official with the Biden administration said the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will not enforce the mask mandate on public transportation after the court’s ruling.

By Monday evening, America Airlines, Delta, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines announced they would be lifting the mask mandate, effective immediately.

Sun Country Airlines sai released the following statement to WMBF:

Spirit Airlines gave WMBF the following statement:

WMBF reached out to all MYR airline partners but has not received responses from Frontier, Allegiant, Avelo, or Porter airlines.

