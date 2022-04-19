Submit a Tip
McMaster joins 25 GOP governors to form Border Strike Force


A pair of migrant families from Brazil seeking asylum, walk through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., June 10, 2021.(AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Twenty-six governors, including South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, formed a Border Strike Force meant to bolster security at the southern border.

Tuesday, state governors Doug Ducey and Greg Abbott, announced the creation of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force, a multi-state partnership designed to disrupt and dismantle the transnational criminal organizations taking advantage of the chaos Joe Biden has created along the southern border.

“President Biden’s failure at the Southern Border is leading to criminals and drugs flowing into our states,” McMaster said in a tweet. “It’s unacceptable. South Carolina is proud to join the American Governors’ Border Strike Force to help bring solutions to the border crisis.”

The effort is an expansion of the Arizona Border Strike Force, which Ducey says has seized 985 pounds of fentanyl, 13,100 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,704 pounds of cocaine and 801 pounds of heroin since its 2015 inception.

The Border Strike Force is intended to share intelligence and focus on cybersecurity. The group will target cartel finances that fund criminal activities and coordinate efforts to stop drug trafficking on Interstates 10 and 40.

Signatories to the memorandum include: Governors Doug Ducey (AZ), Greg Abbott (TX), Kay Ivey (AL), Mike Dunleavy (AK), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Ron DeSantis (FL), Brian Kemp (GA), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Kim Reynolds (IA), Larry Hogan (MD), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Mike DeWine (OH), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Spencer Cox (UT), Glenn Youngkin (VA), Jim Justice (WV), and Mark Gordon (WY).

For more information, click here.

