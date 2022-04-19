Submit a Tip
Learn our area’s history at the Horry County Museum in Conway

By Halley Murrow
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Museum is free and open to the public with 10 exhibits and multiple programs offered on weekends.

You can visit Tuesday through Saturday between 9am to 5pm. We loved checking out some of the exhibits, including their newest exhibit you can see through the summer.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

