Habitat for Humanity builds first cottage for Georgetown widower

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) -The Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown completed its first cottage project for one special senior.

His name is Wilson Dozier.

With the help of volunteers and donations, Dozier once again has a place of his own to call home.

“Oh my God! It feels so good, “said Dozier. “I know one thing, it changed my whole life. I told all my buddies my whole life will be changed now.”

Dozier (WMBF)

It is a change that also makes Dozier the first senior in the Georgetown community with a renovated cottage.

To date, Habitat for Humanity has built larger, two- and three-bedroom houses for families. Last year, the need arose to renovate smaller senior homes that were beyond repair.

Dozier’s new cottage is 675 square feet. It includes one bedroom and one bathroom.

It’s energy-efficient, ADA-approved with walk-in showers, wide doorways, and handicap railings for any assistance.

“It is very rewarding for us to be able to put a person, and especially a senior in our community, who doesn’t have a lot of choices as far as housing to be able to put them in a cottage,” said Laura Gassler, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown.

While Dozier’s excitement showed at the celebration, it also brought a pang of sadness for the retired tile worker, who became a widow in 2008.

“I just wish my wife was here,” said Dozier.

After his wife Sarah passed, Dozier struggled to keep up the maintenance of the cottage.

The couple moved to the corner of Lafayette Street back in 1999, and Dozier has been living there ever since.

Twenty-three years later, the location will always be special to Dozier’s family.

Last year, the cottage was torn down to give him a fresh start.

“This was her home, he don’t want to lose Sarah’s corner,” said Dayette Dozier, his granddaughter. “He built this for her and it fills my heart that it’s back.”

Although his wife is missed, he carries on her memory by naming the cottage after her.

Part of Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to include homeowners in the building process, which they call sweat equity. Due to Dozier’s age, some days he could only offer volunteers bottles of water, but he was there, every step of the way.

The organization gives a special thanks to sponsors of the project including Forrest Meiere, Wells Fargo, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, local churches, and the Siena College student volunteers who worked on the home.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.