Teddy Bear, the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society dog famous for his bucket list, has died

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Teddy Bear, the terminally ill North Myrtle Beach Humane Society dog who charmed the Grand Strand with his bucket list has died.

North Myrtle Beach Humane Society announced Teddy Bear’s death Tuesday night.

Teddy was abandoned in the front yard of NMBHS in July 2021 at the age of 15.

They found him early one hot morning, scared and confused, with his back end covered in blood. He had a tumor, which the vet determined was terminal cancer and inoperable.

The good news was that Teddy was in no pain and could be kept comfortable and happy for his remaining days.

NMBHS made sure he lived life to the fullest by doing different adventures around the Grand Strand.

Teddy was with the NMBHS for nine amazing months and captured the heart of the Grand Strand.

“While we knew his time was limited, today was still immensely hard for our team,” the shelter said in a statement. “Nine months was far longer than anyone imagined Teddy would have with us, but today that time feels too short. If love alone could have healed Teddy, he would have outlived us all. Teddy’s day was filled with bacon, hash browns and chicken nuggets and spending time with his favorite people.

The shelter said donations can be made in Teddy’s memory to help save more animals like him.

