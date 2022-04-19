Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Sunny skies and cooler temperatures

Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s today.
Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s today.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The rain chances are out of here and the cooler temperatures return with abundant sunshine for today!

TODAY

It’s a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the mid-upper 40s! The rain jacket will need to be traded out with the jacket for warmth today. At least for the first half of the day, it will be cooler than the past couple of mornings. Make sure the kids are prepared as they head off to school.

It's a cool start to the day with temperatures in the mid-upper 40s. We'll climb into the mid...
It's a cool start to the day with temperatures in the mid-upper 40s. We'll climb into the mid 60s this afternoon.

Thankfully, highs will return into the mid 60s for both the beaches and inland areas tomorrow. While it’s a cooler than normal stretch of weather, we are dry for those outdoor plans today! This afternoon will feel comfortable! Find time to get outside!

TOMORROW

Another chilly start is expected for this time of year on Wednesday with another round of middle 40s working into the area overnight and into Wednesday morning. Highs will be like Tuesday with readings in the mid-upper 60s across the beaches and inland areas. Sunshine continues!

Tomorrow is another cool day with highs in the mid 60s. Slightly warmer inland with the upper...
Tomorrow is another cool day with highs in the mid 60s. Slightly warmer inland with the upper 60s tomorrow.

THIS WEEK

Warmer weather will return to the region for the rest of the week! We will rebound into the 70s and even 80s inland for the end of the week and into the weekend. Plenty of sunshine will continue into the weekend, keeping us warm and rain free through Sunday! Find time to hit the beach, the park, the golf course or even grill outside! We don’t get stretches of dry weather this long often.

Highs will climb into the mid 70s by the end of the week.
Highs will climb into the mid 70s by the end of the week.

Allergy suffers, pollen levels will remain high and cause issues through the end of the week.

