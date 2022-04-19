Submit a Tip
Deputies investigate shot fired at Pawleys Island home where two arsons took place

Deputies say a home in Pawleys Island has been shot into and set fire twice.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – In less than a week, a Pawleys Island home has become the site of two arsons and a shots fired investigation.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating a report a bullet fired into the home on Tuesday along Ferguson Drive.

RELATED COVERAGE | Report: 2 people poured gasoline on Pawleys Island home, set back deck on fire

The homeowner told WMBF News that one family member was in bed when shots were fired into the home. She added that two bullets made it inside the home.

The sheriff’s office said the home was the scene of two arson investigations last week.

An incident report shows that around 12:30 a.m. Friday, two people were seen on a Ring camera pouring gasoline on the house. The homeowner saw the people and called deputies and there was a search for the suspects.

Deputies are searching for two people who poured gasoline on Pawleys Island home and set it on fire with people inside

Then a few hours later, the same two people came back to those and set the back deck on fire, according to the incident report. The arson was caught on the homeowner’s Ring camera.

No one has been arrested in the cases.

Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

