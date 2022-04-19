Crash slows traffic on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in Carolina Forest.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the accident is on Highway 501 North at Carolina Forest Boulevard, near W. Perry Road.

As of about 7:40 a.m., the left lane is closed as crews work the scene, SCDOT reports.

Troopers are not reporting any injuries at this time.

Drivers should use caution if traveling in the area.

