Coastal Football announces home game promotions for 2022 season

Chants will play seven home games in 2022
Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina Football(WMBF)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University Athletics is excited to announce the promotions for the upcoming 2022 home football schedule. The 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl Champions will host seven home games on the “Surf Turf” inside Brooks Stadium in the program’s 20th season.

2022 Football Home Game Promotions Schedule

September 3 vs. Army (Home Opener / White Out)

September 10 vs. Gardner-Webb

September 17 vs. Buffalo (Teal Out)

October 1 vs. Georgia Southern (Family Weekend)

October 15 vs. Old Dominion (Homecoming / Hall of Fame Weekend)

November 3 vs. Appalachian State (Black Out)

November 12 vs. Southern Miss (Military Appreciation / Senior Day)

2022 Coastal Carolina football season tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online by visiting www.GoCCUsports.com/tickets or by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX.

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

