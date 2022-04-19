Coast RTA no longer requiring masks for passengers following judge’s ruling

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – People riding on Coast RTA buses in Horry and Georgetown counties won’t have to mask up anymore.

On Monday, a federal judge issued an order that voided the national mask mandate, the Federal Transit Authority issued a statement that the mask requirement on public transportation or at transportation hubs is no longer in effect.

The Coast RTA said they it follows guidance from the FTA and will no longer be requiring masks in its vehicles or passenger facilities.

Coast RTA added that if at any time the FTA changes that decision, then it will comply with their mandate.

The TSA also announced it would not enforce the mask mandate on public transportation.

On Monday, American Airlines, Delta, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines announced they would lift the mask mandate effective immediately.

