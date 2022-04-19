CCU women’s golf finishes runner-up at Sun Belt Women’s Golf Championship

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Coastal Carolina University women’s golf team shot a 16-over 304 over the final 18 holes at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golf Championship on Tuesday to finish second overall for the 54-hole championship event with a 35-over 899 (303-292-304).

The Chanticleers began the day just two strokes back of Georgia Southern but could not make a move to overtake the Eagles down the stretch. CCU’s 899 is the program’s third-best Sun Belt Conference Championship score since joining the conference in 2016-17. Over their five years as members of the Sun Belt Conference, the Chants have won two championships and now have a runner-up finish.

Coastal’s low scorer for the championship was Sophia Carlsen, who shot a three-over 75 in today’s final round to complete the tournament tied for fourth with a six-over 222 (74-73-75). Tiffany Arafi also carded a three-over 75 over the final round and finished in sixth place with a seven-over 223 (75-73-75).

CCU had another top-15 finisher as Catilin Evans-Brand finished the championship tied for 15th after carding a 10-over 226 (78-74-74). Jenjira Jinangkul and Sara Sarrion each shot an eight-over 80 in the final round. Sarrion finished tied for 23rd with a 12-over 228 (76-72-80), while Jinangkul finished tied for 48th with a 25-over 241 (79-82-80).

For the second consecutive year, both Carlsen and Arafi were named to the Sun Belt Championship All-Tournament Team. Carlsen, who won the event in 2021, and Arafi both were named to the 2021 All-Tournament Team.

Georgia Southern is the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golf Champions after finishing with a 31-over 895, just four strokes in front of the Chants’ +35, 899. Arkansas State (+36, 900) was just one shot behind CCU, with Texas State (+40, 904) and Troy (+42, 906) rounding out the top five.

Georgia State finished sixth with a +46, 910, just one shot ahead of South Alabama’s +47, 911. Little Rock and UTA tied for 10th with a +52, 916 team score, while Appalachian State (+53, 917) and ULM (+57, 921) rounded out the field.

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.