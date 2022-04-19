Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CCU women’s golf finishes runner-up at Sun Belt Women’s Golf Championship

Carlsen, Arafi repeat on the all-tournament team
CCU's Sara Sarrion and Sophia Carlsen.
CCU's Sara Sarrion and Sophia Carlsen.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Coastal Carolina University women’s golf team shot a 16-over 304 over the final 18 holes at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golf Championship on Tuesday to finish second overall for the 54-hole championship event with a 35-over 899 (303-292-304).

The Chanticleers began the day just two strokes back of Georgia Southern but could not make a move to overtake the Eagles down the stretch. CCU’s 899 is the program’s third-best Sun Belt Conference Championship score since joining the conference in 2016-17. Over their five years as members of the Sun Belt Conference, the Chants have won two championships and now have a runner-up finish.

Coastal’s low scorer for the championship was Sophia Carlsen, who shot a three-over 75 in today’s final round to complete the tournament tied for fourth with a six-over 222 (74-73-75). Tiffany Arafi also carded a three-over 75 over the final round and finished in sixth place with a seven-over 223 (75-73-75).

CCU had another top-15 finisher as Catilin Evans-Brand finished the championship tied for 15th after carding a 10-over 226 (78-74-74). Jenjira Jinangkul and Sara Sarrion each shot an eight-over 80 in the final round. Sarrion finished tied for 23rd with a 12-over 228 (76-72-80), while Jinangkul finished tied for 48th with a 25-over 241 (79-82-80).

For the second consecutive year, both Carlsen and Arafi were named to the Sun Belt Championship All-Tournament Team. Carlsen, who won the event in 2021, and Arafi both were named to the 2021 All-Tournament Team.

Georgia Southern is the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golf Champions after finishing with a 31-over 895, just four strokes in front of the Chants’ +35, 899. Arkansas State (+36, 900) was just one shot behind CCU, with Texas State (+40, 904) and Troy (+42, 906) rounding out the top five.

Georgia State finished sixth with a +46, 910, just one shot ahead of South Alabama’s +47, 911. Little Rock and UTA tied for 10th with a +52, 916 team score, while Appalachian State (+53, 917) and ULM (+57, 921) rounded out the field.

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keal Brown
Suspect connected to Hollywood Wax Museum shooting in Myrtle Beach arrested in Charleston area
Ring camera captures arson at Pawleys Island home
Report: 2 people poured gasoline on Pawleys Island home, set back deck on fire
Generic car crash
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Kings Hwy. collision in Myrtle Beach
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach building
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach area building
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a wreck involving a pedestrian along Socastee Boulevard...
Horry County Fire Rescue reports serious injuries in pedestrian crash in Socastee area

Latest News

Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Football announces home game promotions for 2022 season
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility
Clemson baseball
Tigers win series with 10-8 victory over No. 23 Demon Deacons
Jordan Spieth wins the 2022 RBC Heritage
Jordan Spieth wins the 2022 RBC Heritage