Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Americans are going to church less, poll finds

A recent poll found U.S. church membership has fallen below the majority for the first time.
A recent poll found U.S. church membership has fallen below the majority for the first time.(StockSnap from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Americans’ church membership is at its lowest numbers in years.

According to a recent poll from Gallup, memberships to houses of worship continued to decline last year and dropped below 50% for the first time in Gallup’s eight-decade trend.

In 2020, 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999.

Researchers with Gallup said U.S. church membership was 73% when they first measured such numbers in 1937. Church membership remained near 70% for the next six decades, before beginning a steady decline around the turn of the 21st century.

Gallup reports the decline in church membership is primarily a function of the increasing number of Americans who express no religious preference.

Over the past two decades, the percentage of Americans who do not identify with any religion has grown from 8% in 1998-2000 to 13% in 2008-2010 and 21% over the past three years.

Gallup also reported it found declines in church membership when it comes to the younger generations but less of a drop among Republicans, as well as married adults and college graduates.

Church membership was found to be the highest among those groups, people who live in the South and Black adults.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keal Brown
Suspect connected to Hollywood Wax Museum shooting in Myrtle Beach arrested in Charleston area
Ring camera captures arson at Pawleys Island home
Report: 2 people poured gasoline on Pawleys Island home, set back deck on fire
Generic car crash
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Kings Hwy. collision in Myrtle Beach
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach building
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach area building
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a wreck involving a pedestrian along Socastee Boulevard...
Horry County Fire Rescue reports serious injuries in pedestrian crash in Socastee area

Latest News

Paint
Rising paint prices and scarce materials putting squeeze on local paint companies
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 26% after it loses 200K subscribers
An Arizona man who federal prosecutors said supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills that led to...
Mac Miller: Man sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison in rapper’s overdose death
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard’s allegations ‘heinous’
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Expert: Officer pressed gun to Patrick Lyoya’s head then fired