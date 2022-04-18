Submit a Tip
‘We will not rest’: Mother pleads for information on 5 year anniversary of daughter’s death in Lumberton

Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Monday marks five years since two women in Lumberton were found dead and their deaths still largely remain a mystery.

Christina Bennett, known to her family as Kristin, was found dead inside a house on Peachtree Street, while Rhonda Jones was found outside a house on East 5th Street.

A third woman, Megan Oxendine, was found about a month and a half later on June 3, 3017, outside a home on East 8th Street.

Megan Oxendine
Megan Oxendine(Source: FBI)

Authorities have said autopsies and toxicology reports did not help in the investigations because the medical examiner was unable to determine the women’s causes of death. The medical examiner added that this was not uncommon due to the level of decomposition of the bodies.

Bennett’s mother issued a plea for information about the women’s deaths on the Lumberton Police Department’s Facebook page.

“It has been 5 very long years, and these cases are unresolved and open for investigation. I am sure I speak for other families, as we will not rest until justice is rightfully served concerning our daughters’ deaths,” said Nancee Bennett.

She asked for anyone who may know something to come forward and contact law enforcement. She said that anyone can remain anonymous or arrangements to meet with a plain-clothed police officer can be made.

RELATED COVERAGE:

“If you ‘care,’ you will ‘share,’ what information you may have concerning our daughters’ deaths. This is not just a ‘city matter,’ this is a ‘community matter,’” Nancee Bennets said. “There are many rumors circulating concerning these cases which are blatantly untrue and have been ruled out, by investigative means. But, please if you have pertinent information, do the right thing, and come forward.”

The Lumberton Police Department, State Bureau of Investigations and the FBI have been working together to solve these cases.

The FBI has offered a $40,000 reward for any information.

Here is a list of investigators and phone numbers:

  • Detective David Williford LPD, (910) 671-3845
  • Lieutenant Jennifer White, LPD, (910) 671-3845
  • Special Agent Glenn, FBI (704) 672-6100 option 2
  • Harold Jackson, District Attorney (DA) Investigator, (910) 272-5910 relay message.

