Troopers investigate deadly crash involving fire truck in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating deadly crash involving a fire truck.

Troopers were called around 12:45 a.m. Monday to the wreck Ruby Road near Old Camden Road.

Investigators said a fire truck was heading south on Ruby Road while an SUV was going in the opposite direction. LCpl. Nick Pye said the SUV traveled left of center and hit the fire truck.

The driver of the SUV was killed while the driver of the fire truck was hurt and taken to the hospital.

The name of the person killed in the crash has not been released yet.

It’s not clear at this time which fire department’s truck was involved in the crash.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

