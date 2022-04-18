Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Suspect connected to Hollywood Wax Museum shooting in Myrtle Beach arrested in Charleston area

Keal Brown
Keal Brown(Source: Charleston County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A person is in custody in connection to a shooting at the Hollywood Wax Museum over the weekend, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Officers responded Saturday night to the Hollywood Wax Museum on 21st Avenue North in reference to a shooting.

According to an incident report, the victim had a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Authorities said Keal Brown was identified hours after the incident by the department’s investigations team with the help of the State Law Enforcement Division.

They said Brown drove off to the Charleston area and was taken into custody Monday with the help of the U.S. Marshal Task Force.

He is currently being held at the Charleston County Detention Center where he is awaiting transport back to Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person reportedly shot in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
SCDOT says they hope to have the right of way purchased by next spring and start construction...
U.S. 501 realignment in Myrtle Beach expected to start in 2023
Crash closes lane on Highway 501 near Conway, other slowdowns reported
Lane reopens after crash on Highway 501 near Conway, other slowdowns reported
FILE: Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following...
Rutherford: Suspect in Columbia Centre shooting shot in self-defense, turned himself in

Latest News

Whipped cream suspect
Suspect accused of hitting people in face with whipped cream still at large
Report: 2 people poured gasoline on Pawleys Island home, set back deck on fire
Left to right: Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary
Three Upstate caregivers arrested after disabled victim sprayed in face with disinfectant, AG says
Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting