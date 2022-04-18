Report: 2 people poured gasoline on Pawleys Island home, set back deck on fire

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman said two people intentionally set her back deck on fire.

Deputies were called to a home around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Ferguson Drive, near the Publix grocery store, about some suspicious activity.

The woman told deputies that she saw on her security camera, two people she didn’t know, pouring gasoline on the ground just outside her house and next to her back deck. The deputy noted a strong odor next to the back deck in the incident report.

The two people then walk away toward Petigru Drive where a relative saw them and the two took off running, according to the incident report. Deputies said they canvassed the area but were unable to find the two people.

Then a few hours later, around 3:10 a.m., deputies responded back out to the home on Ferguson Drive where the victim told them that the same two people came back to the house and set fire to back deck stairs.

“The suspect dressed in black pants and red hooded jacket with a black stripe poured gas along the deck stairs and a few minutes later the suspect dressed in all black started the fire and engulfed the stairs,” according to the incident report.

Then the two people left the scene and headed toward Petigru Drive.

The homeowners were able to put out the fire before firefighters arrived at the scene.

“Deputies asked the homeowners if they had any problems in the neighborhood with anyone and they state that they keep to themselves and don’t bother anyone,” the incident report stated.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said at this point no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information can call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843- 546-5102.

