Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

News4 Investigates: Growing number of ‘glock switches’ confiscated in Tennessee


News4 Investigates found how a small device is giving pistols the power of machine guns....
News4 Investigates found how a small device is giving pistols the power of machine guns. News4’s Jeremy Finley has more on this story.
By Jeremy Finley
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Federal authorities said there’s a small, deadly and illegal gun modification growing in population nationwide, and it’s making its way to the Midstate.

It’s called an automatic, or “Glock” switch, and authorities said it gives a pistol the fire power of a machine gun.

“It can fire up to 1,200 rounds a minute,” Mickey French, ATF Special Agent in Charge for the Nashville Field Division, said.

French said the popularity of the Glock switch is growing.

“They tend to be what I’ll call creeping from the West Coast to the East. We’ve seen significant amount out in California, in Texas,” French said. “I’ve had a lot more recoveries in Memphis and we’re starting to see a lot more here in Middle Tennessee as well as East Tennessee.”

The ATF gave News4 Investigates an up-close look at the modifier in action. It took an unaltered semi-automatic Glock 19 a little under three seconds to fire 15 rounds. After adding the automatic switch, the same weapon fired the same number of rounds in about one second.

The ATF said the speed of the weapon also makes it extremely hard to control, and therefore, inaccurate.

“There’s a greater potential for persons to be injured or killed that are not intended targets of gun violence,” French said.

The ATF said 79 switches have been confiscated in Tennessee over the last five years. However, they believe many more could be out there as law enforcement agencies may not recognize the deadly component, especially if it’s not attached to the weapon.

“We continuously are in a training mode to teach not only the public, but also our law enforcement counterparts,” French said.

The AFT said possession of an automatic switch is a felony, even if it is not attached to a weapon.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keal Brown
Suspect connected to Hollywood Wax Museum shooting in Myrtle Beach arrested in Charleston area
Ring camera captures arson at Pawleys Island home
Report: 2 people poured gasoline on Pawleys Island home, set back deck on fire
Generic car crash
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Kings Hwy. collision in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a wreck involving a pedestrian along Socastee Boulevard...
Horry County Fire Rescue reports serious injuries in pedestrian crash in Socastee area
Coroner identifies driver killed after crashing into fire truck responding to fire in Pee Dee

Latest News

The program would provide economic incentives to develop hotels, motels, inns, and commercial...
Conway leaders look at offering unprecedented incentives to attract hotels
.
VIDEO: - HCPD corral horses on the loose
.
VIDEO: MYR airlines drop mask mandates with federal judge ruling, TSA announcement
.
VIDEO: Troopers investigate deadly crash involving fire truck in Darlington County
.
VIDEO: Conway leaders look at offering unprecedented incentives to attract hotels