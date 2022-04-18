Pee Dee, Marlboro Electric Cooperative customers will see lower bills this summer

PEE DEE, S.C. (WMBF) - Pee Dee area electric customers will see lower electric bills this summer.

MPD Electric Cooperative announced a plan to provide residential members of Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC)and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with an 8% rate decrease during the summer months.

The reduction will be applied automatically, and members will see it as a line item on their monthly bills.

“The summers here in the Pee Dee can be brutally hot making energy usage for most reach yearly peaks,” said James Goodson, the Chairman of the MPD Board of Trustees, in a statement. “We hope this decrease makes life a little cooler this summer for our members.”

This is the fourth rate decrease provided to MPD members since MEC and PDEC joined in September of 2020.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.