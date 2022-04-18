Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pee Dee, Marlboro Electric Cooperative customers will see lower bills this summer

meter reader
meter reader(KFDA)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEE DEE, S.C. (WMBF) - Pee Dee area electric customers will see lower electric bills this summer.

MPD Electric Cooperative announced a plan to provide residential members of Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC)and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with an 8% rate decrease during the summer months.

The reduction will be applied automatically, and members will see it as a line item on their monthly bills.

“The summers here in the Pee Dee can be brutally hot making energy usage for most reach yearly peaks,” said James Goodson, the Chairman of the MPD Board of Trustees, in a statement. “We hope this decrease makes life a little cooler this summer for our members.”

This is the fourth rate decrease provided to MPD members since MEC and PDEC joined in September of 2020.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person reportedly shot in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
SCDOT says they hope to have the right of way purchased by next spring and start construction...
U.S. 501 realignment in Myrtle Beach expected to start in 2023
FILE: Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following...
Rutherford: Suspect in Columbia Centre shooting shot in self-defense, turned himself in
Crash closes lane on Highway 501 near Conway, other slowdowns reported
Lane reopens after crash on Highway 501 near Conway, other slowdowns reported

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Troopers investigate deadly crash involving fire truck in Darlington County
FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a...
TSA will not enforce Covid mask mandate on planes, public transit after court ruling, White House says
Suspect in Columbiana Centre mall shooting
Second arrest announced in Columbiana Centre shooting, third suspect wanted
The office tasked with broadband expansion and investment in South Carolina estimates it will...
How South Carolina plans to invest money from federal government on broadband expansion
Sample electric bus
Grand Strand to receive almost $3M for new low-emission buses, repair backlogs, etc.