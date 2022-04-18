Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach area gas prices see increase over past week

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – You may have noticed a slight increase in gas prices over the past week in the Grand Strand.

GasBuddy data shows the average gas price in Myrtle Beach has risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week.

MORE INFORMATION | Find cheapest gas near you

The average price is $3.78 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 197 stations in the Myrtle Beach area.

But prices in the Grand Strand are 15.5 cents lower than a month ago.

GasBuddy reports that the cheapest station in the Myrtle Beach area is priced at $3.39 per gallon while the highest is at $4.09.

“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina is $3.70 while in North Carolina the average stands at $3.81.

