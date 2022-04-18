Submit a Tip
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Kings Hwy. collision in Myrtle Beach

MBPD said the crash happened Sunday night
Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Kings Highway Sunday night, police say. A passenger was also injured in the crash.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the two-vehicle crash occurred just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. The southbound lanes of Kings Hwy were closed near Pinewood Road until about 9:30 p.m.

According to MBPD, the motorcycle hit a car that was making a turn.

This is a developing story.

