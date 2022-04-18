MBPD look to fill 47 vacancies, currently have 22 conditional offers out

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking to fill 47 vacancies.

“Our job is public safety throughout the year,” said Public Information Officer for the Myrtle Beach Police Department Master Corporal Tom Vest. “In the summertime, it gets busier here. I mean like you said there’s 20 million people that visit our city and with that staffing increases are necessary.”

The department is working to have these positions filled relatively soon and has conditional offers out for nearly half of the positions.

“Right now we have 47 sworn vacancies,” said Master Cpl. Vest. “The good news is we have 22 conditional offers out right now so that’s the first step of the process before background, polygraph and some additional steps for testing so hopefully what we’ll see shortly is a lot of these vacancies start to get filled.”

Staffing is an issue that many agencies face across the nation. The department has multiple incentives to compete with other police departments.

“Well it’s no secret that recruiting for police positions is a challenge across the entire country and here locally and nationally we’re all competing for the same pool of highly qualified applicants,” said Vest. “So it’s really up to us to put forth a package and opportunities that make people want to come to us.”

The starting salary for a police officer is $44,000.

The department is also offering a $4,000 relocation incentive to officers moving here from out of state. Certified officers can get a 10% salary increase based on their experience and the size of the agency they come from.

“It’s one of the really awesome things that we do,” said Vest. “It gives applicants the chance to come out, talk with the recruiter, talk with officers, and actually run the P.A.T. course - the physical abilities course. If you get out there and you do a great job and we like your time, that part of the application process is done. So you don’t have to do it a second time.”

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is also hosting multiple recruitment events.

Wednesday, April 20 the department will hold a Ground Zero recruiting event at 904 Chester St. from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, April 23, they will host a recruitment expo where interested applicants will have the chance to run the physical ability test course.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Police Department Annex on Mustang St.

