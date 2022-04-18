Jordan Spieth wins the 2022 RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - It was a packed leaderboard on Easter Sunday with Jordan Spieth taking home the tartan jacket, winning the 2022 RBC Heritage in a playoff.

Spieth would sink a birdie on 18 to get to -13. From there, he would go to the clubhouse to wait out the five groups behind him, most of whom were a shot or two off the lead.

“I was inside, and I can’t stand watching golf when you’re trying to dodge made putts because these guys are so good. Every single putt looks like it’s going in. It was just way more nerve-racking than actually playing,” Spieth said.

Enter Patrick Cantlay: the 2nd round leader, he would birdie 17 putting him at -13 also. He would par 18, and once the final group finished, it was time for a playoff on Hilton Head.

Both approach shots wind up in the bunker. Spieth went first, hitting a great shot and tapping in for par. Cantlay needed a birdie to win, or par to go to a second playoff hole, but his bunker shot rolled about 30 feet from the hole and he missed his par putt.

Spieth would win the 2022 RBC Heritage a year since his last win at the Texas Open also on Easter Sunday.

“I needed a lot of things to go right. I needed to birdie the 18th then needed some help, got some help, dodged a bunch of bullets coming in, and ended up in a one-on-one playoff where my lie in the bunker, although not great, was certainly better than Patrick’s,” Spieth said. “It’s a bit of a surprise. I definitely felt like I was putting myself in the position hole to hole this week to win a golf tournament, and I just was having a hard time early in the week adjusting to the speed differences from last week.”

On the final leaderboard, Spieth was on top (69-68-68-66), followed by Cantlay, then Cam Davis, J.T. Poston, Cameron Young, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, Harold Varner, and Shane Lowry were all tied for third at just one shot back, showing just how many players were in the mix.

Spieth a 3-time major champion said the fans this week at Harbour Town is something he won’t forget.

“I was actually very surprised by the amount of support that everyone had this week, and I felt a lot of it personally. These crowds were just fantastic for it being a non-major championship. Wednesday it was four deep on the first hole,” Spieth said.

Harbour Town heroics 🏆@JordanSpieth wins @RBC_Heritage in a playoff over Patrick Cantlay.



It's his 13th career win. pic.twitter.com/8jTbiFCK2R — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 17, 2022

Spieth received his tartan jacket with Governor Henry McMaster on hand, and then his first act as Hilton Head’s newest champion? He went back to sign autographs in the kids area near the clubhouse.

Spieth will look to make it three Easter Sunday wins in a row next year. Easter 2023 is Sunday at The Masters.

