Horry County Fire Rescue reports serious injuries in pedestrian crash in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a car and pedestrian in the Socastee area.

Troopers and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash around noon Monday at Socastee Boulevard and Bridge Creek Drive.

Horry County Fire Rescue reported that there are serious injuries involved in the crash.

Crews are asking people to avoid the area because some lanes will be blocked for an extended amount of time.

