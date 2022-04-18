Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies of COVID-19 at age 55

FILE - DJ Kay Slay attends a listening party for 'Violator The Album: V2.0' in New York on July...
FILE - DJ Kay Slay attends a listening party for 'Violator The Album: V2.0' in New York on July 12, 2001. Slay has died of complications from COVID-19. DJ Kay Slay was born Keith Grayson. His death at age 55 on Sunday, April 17, 2022, was confirmed by his family in a statement released through radio station HOT 97, where he hosted 'The Drama Hour.'(AP Photo/Darla Khazei, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Pioneering hip hop artist Keith Grayson, who performed as DJ Kay Slay and worked with top stars, has died of complications from COVID-19.

Grayson’s death at age 55 on Sunday was confirmed by his family in a statement released through New York radio station HOT 97, where he hosted “The Drama Hour” for more than two decades.

“A dominant figure in hip hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations,” the family statement said.

Grayson grew up in Harlem, immersed in New York City’s early hip hop scene. He got his start as a teenage graffiti artist and was featured in the 1983 hip hop documentary “Style Wars.”

He began selling bootleg mixtapes on street corners in the early ‘90s and released his first studio album, “The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1,” in May 2003. Grayson released several more albums and worked with the likes of Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes.

“Hot 97 is shocked and saddened by the loss of our beloved DJ Kay Slay,” the station said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person reportedly shot in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
SCDOT says they hope to have the right of way purchased by next spring and start construction...
U.S. 501 realignment in Myrtle Beach expected to start in 2023
Crash closes lane on Highway 501 near Conway, other slowdowns reported
Lane reopens after crash on Highway 501 near Conway, other slowdowns reported
FILE: Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following...
Rutherford: Suspect in Columbia Centre shooting shot in self-defense, turned himself in

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Troopers investigate deadly crash involving fire truck in Darlington County
Carjacker beats up great-grandmother, takes car only to die in crash, police say
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Russia hits Lviv, prepares for assault in eastern Ukraine
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones’ Infowars files for bankruptcy protection
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a wreck involving a pedestrian along Socastee Boulevard...
Horry County Fire Rescue reports serious injuries in pedestrian crash in Socastee area