HAY THERE: Horry County police officers corral horses near St. James High School

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A couple of Horry County police officers had to put their cowboy hats on over the weekend when responding to an interesting call.

Officers with the department’s South Precinct Patrol were called to horses on the loose near St. James High School.

A couple of Horry County police officers responded to a call about horses on the loose near St. James High School over the weekend. (Source: HCPD)

The team used their best herding skills to corral the horses.

A neighbor also helped the officers identify the horses and get them back home where they belong.

“We might have been mistaken for Texas Rangers for a minute there,” said the Horry County Police Department in a post.

The horses are now safely back home.

HAY THERE, NEIGH-BOR 🐴 HCPD South Precinct Patrol had an interesting start to a holiday shift when they responded to... Posted by Horry County Police Department on Monday, April 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.