HAY THERE: Horry County police officers corral horses near St. James High School
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A couple of Horry County police officers had to put their cowboy hats on over the weekend when responding to an interesting call.
Officers with the department’s South Precinct Patrol were called to horses on the loose near St. James High School.
The team used their best herding skills to corral the horses.
A neighbor also helped the officers identify the horses and get them back home where they belong.
“We might have been mistaken for Texas Rangers for a minute there,” said the Horry County Police Department in a post.
The horses are now safely back home.
