Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

HAY THERE: Horry County police officers corral horses near St. James High School

A couple of Horry County police officers responded to a call about horses on the loose near St....
A couple of Horry County police officers responded to a call about horses on the loose near St. James High School over the weekend.(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A couple of Horry County police officers had to put their cowboy hats on over the weekend when responding to an interesting call.

Officers with the department’s South Precinct Patrol were called to horses on the loose near St. James High School.

A couple of Horry County police officers responded to a call about horses on the loose near St....
A couple of Horry County police officers responded to a call about horses on the loose near St. James High School over the weekend.(Source: HCPD)

The team used their best herding skills to corral the horses.

A neighbor also helped the officers identify the horses and get them back home where they belong.

“We might have been mistaken for Texas Rangers for a minute there,” said the Horry County Police Department in a post.

The horses are now safely back home.

HAY THERE, NEIGH-BOR 🐴 HCPD South Precinct Patrol had an interesting start to a holiday shift when they responded to...

Posted by Horry County Police Department on Monday, April 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person reportedly shot in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
SCDOT says they hope to have the right of way purchased by next spring and start construction...
U.S. 501 realignment in Myrtle Beach expected to start in 2023
Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
Crash closes lane on Highway 501 near Conway, other slowdowns reported
Lane reopens after crash on Highway 501 near Conway, other slowdowns reported

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Troopers investigate deadly crash involving fire truck in Darlington County
Left to right: Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary
Three Upstate caregivers arrested after disabled victim sprayed in face with disinfectant, AG says
Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
Troopers investigate deadly crash involving fire truck in Darlington County