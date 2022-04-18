Grand Strand to receive almost $3M for new low-emission buses, repair backlogs, etc.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina will receive over $71 million from the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) for transit projects across the state - just under $3 million of that coming to the Grand Strand area.

Congressman James E. Clyburn made the announcement Monday.

This investment will allow local transit authorities to buy new buses, address repair backlogs, modernize fleets, and transition to new technologies that reduce carbon emissions.

This funding was made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Biden signed into law in November 2021.

Clyburn was the only member of the South Carolina House Delegation to vote in favor of this historic legislation.

“I am pleased to see additional funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act coming to South Carolina in order to upgrade and expand our transit systems,” said Clyburn. “Thanks to the work of President Biden and the Department of Transportation, we are continuing to see the positive impact the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is having on our communities through economic growth, job creation, and the overall safety and well-being of our residents.”

This investment is part of the $20 billion the USDOT Federal Transit Administration (FTA) plans to invest in Fiscal Year 2022.

