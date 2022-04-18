FIRST ALERT: Off & on showers provide for nasty start to work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An incoming low pressure system is moving into the region, bringing widespread showers and storms for the first half of today.

TODAY

Clouds, rain and gusty winds for the first half of today. (WMBF)

It’s a soggy start to the week with widespread showers and storms. The rain gear will be needed as you step out the door and as the kids head back to school this morning. Rain chances are at a high 100% through the morning hours and into the middle of the day.

The best rain chances will be this morning and through the early afternoon hours. (WMBF)

While no severe weather is expected, the low pressure system associated with today’s rain will keep showers and even a few embedded storms through our forecast most of the day today. The winds will gust up to 30 mph in many spots this morning, providing for a wet and breezy Monday on tap. Highs will struggle as we only stay in the mid-upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies and soggy conditions.

The first half of the day will be the active part of the forecast with showers and storms. (WMBF)

Rain chances will begin to wrap up by the late afternoon and the clouds will filter out by the evening and into the overnight, bringing dry weather for the rest of the week and cooler temperatures.

THIS WEEK

The colder air will filter in behind our low pressure system, keeping us cool through the first half of the week. Highs will remain in the mid-upper 60s through Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny skies to return for Tuesday and Wednesday!

We will remain cooler for the first half of the week as sunshine returns by Tuesday. (WMBF)

As we head into Thursday and the end of the week, temperatures will respond into the 70s with warmer weather and plenty of sunshine! We have no rain chances in the forecast through the rest of the week once we get past this gloomy Monday.

