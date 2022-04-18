Events and Summer Camps with the City of Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) -The City of Florence Recreation Department has fun events/camps planned for spring and summer!

If your kids are looking for something fun to do this summer, you can register them for summer camp! Registration starts on April 25th and is for ages 6-12.

The camp starts June 6th and goes until July 15th, it’s $76 with breakfast and lunch provided.

To learn more about the City of Florence recreation department and upcoming events or camps, follow them on Facebook: City of Florence Recreation, Athletics & Sports Tourism.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.