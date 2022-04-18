Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Events and Summer Camps with the City of Florence

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) -The City of Florence Recreation Department has fun events/camps planned for spring and summer!

If your kids are looking for something fun to do this summer, you can register them for summer camp! Registration starts on April 25th and is for ages 6-12.

The camp starts June 6th and goes until July 15th, it’s $76 with breakfast and lunch provided.

To learn more about the City of Florence recreation department and upcoming events or camps, follow them on Facebook: City of Florence Recreation, Athletics & Sports Tourism.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person reportedly shot in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
SCDOT says they hope to have the right of way purchased by next spring and start construction...
U.S. 501 realignment in Myrtle Beach expected to start in 2023
Crash closes lane on Highway 501 near Conway, other slowdowns reported
Lane reopens after crash on Highway 501 near Conway, other slowdowns reported
FILE: Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following...
Rutherford: Suspect in Columbia Centre shooting shot in self-defense, turned himself in

Latest News

gst
The 17th Annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival is April 19-23
gst
Myrtle Beach International Film Festival is April 19-23
gst
In the bakery at Benjamin's Bakery
gst
Overview of Benjamin's Bakery