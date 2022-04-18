Conway dedicates building to Parks & Rec ‘father figure,’ Kenneth Senn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -On Monday, the City of Conway came together to mark a legacy by dedicating a building to honor Ken Senn.

Senn joined the City of Conway in July of 1982 and ever since has impacted the lives of children, athletes, and adults who have called Conway home.

The athletic office of Conway’s Sports and Fitness center was renamed Ken Senn Athletic Office.

The building has been in use for over 40 years.

Senn previously served as Parks and Recreation Director, and most recently a Procurement Specialist in the finance department.

It’s been his mission to expand the current sports complex, and members of the community said that none of it would have been possible without Senn.

“He was the guy that I looked up to,” said Ashley Smith, the current Recreation Director of the complex. “He was a father figure to a lot of young athletes in my era, in the 80s and the 90s. he did so much to this community. He’s the building blocks of what we have now in our sports and fitness center,” said Smith.

Senn said his greatest achievement was to see kids grow and become successful.

“You come out here and you see a child come through a program, and then years later you see them giving back to the program, or you see them making a success of their life,” said Senn.

Senn wanted to give more credit to coaches over the years for their roles with helping athletes, but he was reminded by community members that he put everything together.

“We like to recognize greatness,” said Smith. “We like to recognize and leave a legacy so people will understand where we started, where we’re going, and where we’re at right now.”

Ken Senn retired in January 2022.

Smith said he looks forward to expansions that include additional fields this summer.

