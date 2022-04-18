Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Boston airport terminal evacuated over video game console

People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an...
People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an evacuation.(Source: Courtesy Christine Pierson/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console briefly disrupted Easter travel at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

On Sunday afternoon, Transportation Security Administration agents screened a checked bag with a potentially suspicious item inside.

As a precaution, some passengers were evacuated from the terminal.

However, after the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad took a closer look, they realized it was a PlayStation video game console that looked a little battered with age.

After that confirmation, things went back to normal at the terminal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person reportedly shot in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
SCDOT says they hope to have the right of way purchased by next spring and start construction...
U.S. 501 realignment in Myrtle Beach expected to start in 2023
Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
Crash closes lane on Highway 501 near Conway, other slowdowns reported
Lane reopens after crash on Highway 501 near Conway, other slowdowns reported

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Troopers investigate deadly crash involving fire truck in Darlington County
Left to right: Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary
Three Upstate caregivers arrested after disabled victim sprayed in face with disinfectant, AG says
Grocery items with the greatest price change in March
A video appears to show a police officer punching a woman in the face during a peaceful protest.
Officer punches protestor at peaceful protest