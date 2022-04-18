Benjamin’s Bakery and Coffee Roasters makes getting up on a Monday morning that much easier
Apr. 18, 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Benjamin’s Bakery has been a staple along the Grand Strand since 1994. What started as a bakery has grown into wholesale, coffee roasting, and a delicious café.
We loved learning some of their recipes, getting an extra cup of coffee on a Monday morning, and heading into the bakery.
Come along with us!
