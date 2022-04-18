Submit a Tip
The 17th Annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival is April 19-23

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Starting on Tuesday, April 19 and going until Saturday, April 23rd is the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival. This is taking place at the Grand 14 at the Market Common.

You can buy an all access pass for $99 or individual film block passes for $15. To learn more about tickets visit https://myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com/

The film festival is all genres and has something for all you movie lovers out there!

