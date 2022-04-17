Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside

Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lot of us wear our shoes around the house, but you might want to think twice.

Researchers with “360 Dust Analysis” say leaving your shoes on inside the house could bring-in potentially harmful pathogens from outside.

They say shoes can carry microorganisms that are drug-resistant, including hospital-associated infectious germs that are difficult to treat.

Toxic road asphalt residue and lawn-treatment chemicals could also be tracked indoors.

If you aren’t interested in walking around barefoot or in socks indoors, the group says a solution could be to have some “indoor only” shoes that never get worn outside.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person reportedly shot in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident expected in bond court Sunday
SCDOT says they hope to have the right of way purchased by next spring and start construction...
U.S. 501 realignment in Myrtle Beach expected to start in 2023
Two surfers were rescued on Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach first responders rescue two surfers at 72nd Avenue North
We'll see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow morning
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances remain low for Easter, wet weather returns on Monday

Latest News

VIDEO: Charlie's Place hosts new community market in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Charlie's Place hosts new community market in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Person reportedly shot in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
VIDEO: Person reportedly shot in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
A pioneering record executive who helped launch the careers of Little Richard and Sam Cooke has...
Art Rupe, pioneering record executive, dead at 104
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
Authorities: 9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina.