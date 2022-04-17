Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Authorities: 9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina.

Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday that left at least nine people injured. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days.

The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning shooting at the club in Hampton County. No information was immediately available on the severity of the injuries.

The SLED says it was asked to investigate by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office. Hampton County is roughly 80 miles (about 129 kilometers) west of Charleston.

The shooting comes a day after gunfire erupted at a busy mall in the state capital of Columbia. Nine people were shot and five people were injured while trying to flee the scene at Columbiana Centre, Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said in a news release Saturday. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73.

The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, who was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest in the mall shooting. Price is scheduled to have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Sunday on charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol. It is not immediately known if Price has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police said the 73-year-old victim continues to receive medical treatment, but the other victims have been released from local hospitals or will be released shortly.

“We don’t believe this was random,” Holbrook said. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person reportedly shot in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident expected in bond court Sunday
SCDOT says they hope to have the right of way purchased by next spring and start construction...
U.S. 501 realignment in Myrtle Beach expected to start in 2023
Two surfers were rescued on Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach first responders rescue two surfers at 72nd Avenue North
We'll see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow morning
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances remain low for Easter, wet weather returns on Monday

Latest News

VIDEO: Charlie's Place hosts new community market in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Charlie's Place hosts new community market in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Person reportedly shot in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
VIDEO: Person reportedly shot in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
A pioneering record executive who helped launch the careers of Little Richard and Sam Cooke has...
Art Rupe, pioneering record executive, dead at 104
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party