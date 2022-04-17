Person reportedly shot in Myrtle Beach, police investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a person was reportedly shot in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to reports of a person with a gunshot wound at the Hollywood Wax Museum on 21st Avenue North shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

The MBPD said the person hurt is being treated and the area is secure. Officers will also remain at the scene as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.