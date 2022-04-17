FIRST ALERT: Cloudy with stray shower for Easter, Washout possible for Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You don’t have to cancel your Easter plans because of rain, we’ll be mainly dry today, however that will change tomorrow.

TODAY:

If you’re heading out to Easter sunrise services, we’ll see temperatures in the mid 60s mostly cloudy skies. Cloudy skies will continue throughout the day. Highs will reach into the low 70s. Rain chances will very low today, however I cannot rule a stray pop up shower. Rain chances will be returning later tonight.

Stray shower possible in the afternoon (WMBF)

TONIGHT:

We’ll be dry early in the evening, however rain chances will be increasing after midnight from our next storm system. A low pressure system will provide widespread showers across the Pee Late tonight through tomorrow. We’re not expecting any severe weather with this system, however, we can see moderate to heavy downpours at time.

TOMORROW:

Widespread rain showers will continue throughout the morning. Showers will begin to wrap up in the afternoon. We’re expecting up to an inch of rain on Monday. Clouds are going to begin to clear out by dinner time and we’ll see mostly clear skies Monday night. After Monday, we’re going to be dry for the rest of week with plenty of sunshine and blue skies

A storm system will provide a wet start to the work week (WMBF)

THE WEEK AHEAD:

A cool start to the work week. Monday we’re expecting highs to be in the upper 60s. We’ll stay in the upper 60s through midweek. However, temperatures will begin to gradually warm throughout the week. Highs will return in the mid 70s by the end of the week.

Cooler start to the week (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.