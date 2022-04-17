Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Cloudy with stray shower for Easter, Washout possible for Monday

By Matt Bullock
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You don’t have to cancel your Easter plans because of rain, we’ll be mainly dry today, however that will change tomorrow.

TODAY:

If you’re heading out to Easter sunrise services, we’ll see temperatures in the mid 60s mostly cloudy skies. Cloudy skies will continue throughout the day. Highs will reach into the low 70s. Rain chances will very low today, however I cannot rule a stray pop up shower. Rain chances will be returning later tonight.

Stray shower possible in the afternoon
Stray shower possible in the afternoon(WMBF)

TONIGHT:

We’ll be dry early in the evening, however rain chances will be increasing after midnight from our next storm system. A low pressure system will provide widespread showers across the Pee Late tonight through tomorrow. We’re not expecting any severe weather with this system, however, we can see moderate to heavy downpours at time.

TOMORROW:

Widespread rain showers will continue throughout the morning. Showers will begin to wrap up in the afternoon. We’re expecting up to an inch of rain on Monday. Clouds are going to begin to clear out by dinner time and we’ll see mostly clear skies Monday night. After Monday, we’re going to be dry for the rest of week with plenty of sunshine and blue skies

A storm system will provide a wet start to the work week
A storm system will provide a wet start to the work week(WMBF)

THE WEEK AHEAD:

A cool start to the work week. Monday we’re expecting highs to be in the upper 60s. We’ll stay in the upper 60s through midweek. However, temperatures will begin to gradually warm throughout the week. Highs will return in the mid 70s by the end of the week.

Cooler start to the week
Cooler start to the week(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders set up wheel chairs and other emergency provisions outside the site of the...
Police: 12 injured in mall shooting, 3 detained, no fatalities
Person reportedly shot in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
SCDOT says they hope to have the right of way purchased by next spring and start construction...
U.S. 501 realignment in Myrtle Beach expected to start in 2023
Two surfers were rescued on Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach first responders rescue two surfers at 72nd Avenue North
We'll see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow morning
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances remain low for Easter, wet weather returns on Monday

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: A cold front brings a broken line of showers and storms this afternoon
FIRST ALERT: A cold front brings a broken line of showers and storms this afternoon
We'll see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow morning
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances remain low for Easter, wet weather returns on Monday
Rain works back into the forecast for Easter Weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Easter weekend showers & storms
Easter weekend showers & storms