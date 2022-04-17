Lane reopens after crash on Highway 501 near Conway, other slowdowns reported

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash closed one lane on Highway 501 near the Conway area on Sunday, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Highway 501 North and Highway 701, located near Lake Busbee.

The left lane of Highway 501 North was closed for nearly an hour before reopening just before noon.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The SCDOT’s real-time traffic map also shows slowdowns along beachbound lanes of Highway 501, including intersections of Highway 544 and Highway 501 Business.

