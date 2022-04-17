‘The community needs this:’ Charlie’s Place hosts new community market in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Charlie’s Place is looking to offer more to do on Carver Street for residents and visitors to Myrtle Beach.

Members of the Charlie’s Place board partnered with the City of Myrtle Beach’s neighborhood services department to host a first-ever community market on Saturday.

“We are enjoying ourselves. Is beautiful and I’m glad we are doing something for the neighborhood,” said Elijah James Green.

The event brought plenty of foot traffic to the area. It’s something that Green, a resident of Myrtle Beach, said he is happy to see up and down Carver Street.

“The community needs this,” he said. “It’s been down for so many years. Now it’s time to brighten the area again. So that’s why I think the community needs it.”

The event featured various local small businesses showcasing a variety of products such as clothes, books, food, and jewelry.

Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church also brought their annual Easter egg hunt for kids to enjoy.

Members of the church opened their car trunks showing off Easter goodies as kids passed by with their baskets.

Neighborhood Services Coordinator Alfreda Funnye said this could benefit the community and small businesses.

“Anyone is welcome, from young to old,” she said. “We want this to be an inclusive environment. Where people can support each other. Local support and visitors supporting local people as well.”

While some vendors canceled last minute due to the weather, the event went on for just long enough for those who came to see what the neighborhood has to offer.

“We are here. I am happy to be here, and I hope they keep on doing it,” said Green.

Organizers say they will continue to bring the market every third Saturday of each month except October and June.

Funnye added that they are always looking for more vendors to participate.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.