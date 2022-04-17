Churches across the Grand Strand hold Easter sunrise services

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Just scrolling down on Facebook’s event page over a dozen churches promoting their annual Easter sunrise services.

Many congregations gathered early Sunday just in time to see the sunrise on the beach, including members of Grand Strand Baptist Church.

The church gathered at the pier on 2nd Avenue North, much like they’ve done over the past two decades.

“It’s so special because that means that if you believe in him one day we can all be in heaven together,” said Bethany Holden, a member of the church. “It just makes me so excited that my whole family, babies and that everyone will be in heaven with me one day.”

After the service was done, there will be several Easter egg hunts across the Grand Strand for kids to enjoy.

Other churches from across the Grand Strand also chose spots across the downtown Myrtle Beach area to hold their own respective services early Sunday.

