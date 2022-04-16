Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say

Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona arrested a woman with thousands of synthetic opioid pills in her possession during a traffic stop on Thursday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reports detectives with the Border Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 10. And during the stop, officers said they found about 371,000 fentanyl pills.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 47-year-old Imelda Carter. The sheriff’s department said Carter was turned over to federal authorities for further investigation and was eventually booked on multiple felonies.

According to police, the pills recovered have an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two surfers were rescued on Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach first responders rescue two surfers at 72nd Avenue North
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near 21st Avenue North.
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
Dorothea Taylor has been drumming for 58 years.
This Is Carolina: Horry County’s own ‘Godmother of Drumming’ becomes TikTok superstar
Dabry James
Judge sentences Hartsville man to 40 years for execution-style murder over Facebook post

Latest News

It has been 75 years since Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier with the Brooklyn...
Jackie Robinson continues to inspire 75 years after Dodgers debut
Concrete debris falling from Main Street Bridge in Conway
SCDOT ‘aware’ concrete debris falling from Main Street Bridge in Conway
.
VIDEO: SCDOT ‘aware’ concrete debris falling from Main Street Bridge in Conway
A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting...
Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking